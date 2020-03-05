SHREVEPORT, La. — The Blinn men’s basketball team beat Coastal Bend 89-66 in the Region XIV Conference tournament quarterfinals Thursday at Centenary’s Gold Dome.
Tristan Ikpe led the Buccaneers with 22 points, and Azariah Seay scored 21.
Blinn (22-9, 11-8) advances to face Jacksonville at 6 p.m. Friday.
