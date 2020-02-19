BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s basketball team beat Coastal Bend 79-57 on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play at the Kruse Center.
Azariah Seay led the Buccaneers (18-9, 8-8) with 15 points, while Tristan Ikpe scored 14, AJ Rainey 13 and Pedro Castro 10.
Blinn will play at Victoria at 4 p.m. Saturday.
