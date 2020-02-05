BRENHAM — AJ Rainey scored 28 points to lead the Blinn men’s basketball team past Lamar State-Port Arthur 88-77 on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play at the Kruse Center.
Blinn’s Azariah Seay scored 19 points, while Pedro Castro had 13 and Tristan Ikpe 10.
The Buccaneers (16-8, 6-7) will play at Jacksonville (12-10, 5-8) at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Lamar State-Port Arthur fell to 12-12 overall and 6-7 in conference play.
