BRENHAM — Tristan Ikpe scored a season-high 37 points to lead the Blinn men’s basketball team to a 92-84 victory over Angelina on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play at the Kruse Center.
AJ Rainey had 16 points for Blinn (20-9, 10-8), which ended Angelina’s 12-game winning streak.
The Buccaneers will end the regular season at Lamar State-Port Arthur at 4 p.m. Saturday.
