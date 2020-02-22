VICTORIA — The Blinn men’s basketball team beat Victoria 103-97 on Saturday in Region XIV Conference play.
Tristan Ikpe led Blinn (19-9, 9-8) with 28 points.
The Buccaneers will host Angelina at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Sophomore Night at the Kruse Center in Brenham.
