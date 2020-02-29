PORT ARTHUR — The Blinn men’s basketball team beat Lamar State-Port Arthur 79-68 on Saturday to end the regular season.
Tristan Ikpe led the Buccaneers (21-9, 11-8) with 16 points, while Jacob Paske and Uriel Velis each scored 12.
Blinn earned the second seed in the Region XIV Conference South Division and will begin play at the league tournament at 3 p.m. Thursday against an opponent to be determined in Shreveport, Louisiana.
