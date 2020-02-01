LUFKIN — The Blinn men’s basketball team lost to Angelina 79-74 on Saturday in Region XIV Conference play.
Tristan Ikpe led Blinn (15-8, 5-7) with 23 points. Pedro Castro had 10 rebounds.
Angelina improved to 15-8 overall and 10-2 in conference. The Roadrunners won their eighth straight and lead the Region XIV South Zone standings.
Blinn will host Lamar-Port Arthur (11-11, 5-6) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Kruse Center.
