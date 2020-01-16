BAYTOWN — The Blinn men’s basketball team lost to Lee 79-75 on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play.
Pedro Castro led Blinn (12-7, 2-6) with 21 points.
The Buccaneers will host Jacksonville at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Kruse Center in Brenham.
