ATHENS — The Blinn men’s basketball team lost to Trinity Valley 86-77 on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play.

Markus Vallien and Azariah Seay each scored 19 points for Blinn (12-5, 2-4), while Pedro Castro scored 16.

The Buccaneers will host Kilgore at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Kruse Center in Brenham.

