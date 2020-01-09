ATHENS — The Blinn men’s basketball team lost to Trinity Valley 86-77 on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play.
Markus Vallien and Azariah Seay each scored 19 points for Blinn (12-5, 2-4), while Pedro Castro scored 16.
The Buccaneers will host Kilgore at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Kruse Center in Brenham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.