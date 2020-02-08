JACKSONVILLE — The Blinn men’s basketball team lost to Jacksonville 91-90 on Saturday in Region XIV Conference play.
Tristan Ikpe led Blinn (16-9, 6-9) with 23 points, and Pedro Castro had 18.
Jacksonville (13-10, 6-8) made a free throw with 14.8 seconds and held off Blinn for the win.
The Buccaneers will host Lee at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kruse Center in Brenham.
