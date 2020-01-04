BOSSIER CITY, La. — AJ Rainey scored a season-high 37 points to help lead the Blinn men’s basketball team past Bossier Parish 105-92 in overtime Friday.
Nic Tata had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Blinn (12-3, 2-2), while Pedro Castro had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The Buccaneers will host Panola at 7 p.m. Monday at the Kruse Center in Brenham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.