The Blinn men’s soccer program will hold ID camp for high school boys players on Feb. 9 at Rankin Field in Brenham.
Blinn holds the camp to give student-athletes a chance to experience the college recruiting process while meeting the Buccaneer coaching staff.
The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $40 per athlete.
For more information or to register, college Blinn athletic business coordinator Debbie Watson at 979-830-4170 or debbie.watson@blinn.edu.
