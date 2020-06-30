BRENHAM — Blinn named former professional gamer Aaron Kapiko its first esports coach this week.
Kapiko, who is from North Carolina, will oversee Blinn’s two coed teams with one on each of the Brenham and Bryan campuses. The teams will compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) against both two- and four-year schools in Rocket League, Overwatch, Fortnite, and League of Legends video games.
