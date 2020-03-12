Blinn postponed all athletic events through March 24 due to concerns over the coronavirus, the school announced Thursday. That includes baseball, softball and golf.
Blinn said it will continue to assess the situation and will send further notices if additional cancellations occur. For information regarding Blinn’s coronavirus response, visit www.blinn.edu/alert/emergency-preparedness.html online.
