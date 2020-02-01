YOUNGSVILLE, La. — The 11th-ranked Blinn softball team opened the season with a 7-6 victory over Lake Land on Friday at the Chipola Invitational, giving head coach Rick Church his 900th career victory.
Blinn also lost to Odessa 9-6 and beat Sneat State 12-3 in five innings Friday.
With Friday’s two wins, Church improved his coaching record to 901-376 over 23 seasons at Blinn (1999-current) and Arizona Western (1990-92). He ranks 14th among NJCAA softball coaches in all-time victories.
Blinn (2-1) will face Midland at 1:30 p.m. and Chipola at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Youngsville Sports Complex to wrap up play in the tournament.
