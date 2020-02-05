BRENHAM — The 11th-ranked Blinn softball team slit a doubleheader with 13th-ranked Temple on Tuesday.
The Buccaneeers (3-4) won the nightcap 8-3 after losing the opener by the same score. Marley Mahoney and Bailey Zibelin each had three hits in Blinn’s victory.
Blinn and Temple (1-3) will play again at 10 a.m. Friday in the Galveston College Invitational. Blinn then will play Connors State at 12:30 p.m. and Bossier Parish at 5:30 p.m.
