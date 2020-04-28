Blinn is forming two new esports teams for the 2020-21 season.
The school plans to have a 30-player co-ed team on each of its campus in Brenham and Bryan. The Buccaneers will compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) against two- and four-year colleges. The teams are open to any full-time Blinn students and will focus on the Rocket League, Overwatch, Fortnite and League of Legends video games. Partial scholarships will be available.
Registration forms and more information is available online at www.blinn.edu/esports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.