LUFKIN — The Blinn women’s basketball team rallied to beat Angelina 82-81 in overtime Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play.
The Buccaneers trailed 58-49 entering the fourth quarter but caught the Roadrunners at 71 to force overtime.
Kristine Ezimako led Blinn (16-4, 5-3) with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Gabriela Bozquez had 14 points, four steals and five assists.
Blinn will host Paris at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kruse Center in Brenham.
