BRENHAM — Kristine Ezimako scored 21 points, and Hailey Atwood had 16 to lead the Blinn women’s basketball team past Jacksonville 75-60 on Saturday in Region XIV Conference play at the Kruse Center.

Blinn’s Gabriela Bosquez and Mia Cherry added 10 points each.

The Buccaneers (15-4, 4-3) will face Angelina in conference play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lufkin.

