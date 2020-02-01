BRENHAM — Jessica Soders scored 14 points, and Mia Cherry and Kristine Ezimako each scored 11 to help the Blinn women’s basketball team beat Panola 64-59 on Saturday in Region XIV Conference play at the Kruse Center.
Blinn (18-4, 7-3) won its fifth straight and will try to extend the streak at Kilgore (17-5, 6-4) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Panola fell to 10-10 overall and 6-4 in conference.
