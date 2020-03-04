SHREVEPORT, La. — The No. 24 Blinn women’s basketball team defeated Paris 62-58 on Wednesday in the Region XIV Conference tournament quarterfinals at the Centenary College Gold Dome.
Hailey Atwood led the Buccaneers (25-6, 13-5) with 16 points, followed by Kristine Ezimako with 12 and Mia Cherry with nine.
Blinn will face the winner of Panola vs. Angelina at 3 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
