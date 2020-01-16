BOSSIER CITY, La. — Alanna Spencer and Mia Cherry each made five 3-pointers to lead the Blinn women’s basketball team past Bossier Parish 93-70 on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play.
The Buccaneers (14-4, 3-3) made 18 treys as a team.
Gabriela Bosquez led Blinn with 17 points, while Kristine Ezimako had 17, and Spencer and Cherry each had 15.
Blinn will host Jacksonville at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kruse Center in Brenham.
