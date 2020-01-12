BRENHAM — The Blinn women’s basketball team lost to No. 5 Tyler 81-78 in Region XIV Conference play Saturday at the Kruse Center.
Blinn led 41-39 at halftime, but Tyler (15-2, 5-0) took a 60-58 lead into the fourth quarter and held on to remain undefeated in conference play.
Blinn’s Mia Cherry scored a season-high 20 points, while Kristine Ezimako had 16 and Hailey Atwood 14.
The Buccaneers (13-4, 2-3) will face Bossier Parish (3-13, 1-4) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Bossier City.
