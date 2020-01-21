The Blinn women’s soccer program received the 2019 College Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award from the United Soccer Coaches Association.
Blinn is among 143 high school and college teams to earn the award for fair play, sporting behavior and adherence to rules. Blinn went 6-9-1 overall and 4-7-1 in Region XIV Conference play last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.