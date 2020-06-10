Blinn women’s soccer players Destianna Manning and Jillian Jackson recently signed with four-year schools to continue their playing careers. Manning, a freshman forward, signed with Edward Waters in Jacksonville, Florida, and Jackson, a sophomore midfielder, signed with Howard Payne in Brownwood.
Jackson played in 18 games for the Buccaneers with 11 starts and had one assist, while Manning played in four games for Blinn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.