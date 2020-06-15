Blinn men’s soccer players Farit Ha and Connor Spiller, both Houston natives, signed letters of intent with four-year programs.
Ha, a sophomore midfielder, signed with Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia. Spiller, a sophomore defender, signed with the University of St. Thomas in Houston.
Ha earned NJCAA Region XIV honors in 2019 after leading the region in shots, goals and points. He played in 32 games, starting 27, over two years at Blinn. Spiller played in 24 games, starting 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.