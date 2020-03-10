Texas A&M women’s basketball assistant Bob Starkey was named to the A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame on Monday.
Starkey, who has been with the Aggies since 2012, is part of the Class of 2020 which includes Baylor women’s assistant Bill Brock, Duke women’s assistant Al Brown (retired), deceased men’s assistant Bill Guthridge of North Carolina, Rutgers men’s assistant Karl Hobbs, South Carolina women’s assistant Jolette Law, Gonzaga’s men’s assistant Tommy Lloyd and Kentucky men’s assistant Kenny Payne.
Starkey, who started his career as a men’s assistant at West Virginia from 1984-87, was a men’s assistant at LSU from 1990-96 before coaching the Lady Tigers from 1998-2011. He was an interim head coach for the 2007 NCAA tournament, going 4-1 and taking the Lady Tigers to their fourth straight Final Four. Starkey, who runs A&M’s defense, has written numerous articles and books.
The Class of 2020 will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on May 5 in Rock Hill, S.C. This will be the organization’s second class.
A&M, which tied for third in the Southeastern Conference and lost in the tournament quarterfinals, is projected to be a fifth seed for the NCAA tournament last week. The Aggies played the last 38 minutes of the loss to Arkansas without junior center Ciera Johnson who injured her Peroneal tendon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.