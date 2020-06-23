Blinn infielder Caden Homnick and catcher Preston Hoffart along with Temple College pitcher Jack Brinley were added to the Brazos Valley Bombers’ 2020 roster on Tuesday.
Homnick, a freshman from Sweeny who played second base and third base for the 14-9 Buccaneers, hit .306 and knocked in eight runs in 62 at-bats. Hoffart hit .215 in 65 at-bats with six RBIs. The sophomore from Magnolia had no errors in 147 fielding chances, throwing out eight baserunners. Brinley was 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA for the 12-12 Leopards. The freshman right-hander from Georgetown threw 18 2/3 innings, striking out 19.
The Bombers, defending Texas Collegiate League champs, will open the season at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Travis Field against the Round Rock Hairy Men.
