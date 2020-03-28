Texas A&M’s Sean Brady was named the national women’s assistant coach of the year by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches on Friday.
Brady earlier this month had been named the USTFCCCA women’s South Central Region assistant coach of the year for the second time in his three years at Texas A&M. The Aggie jumpers and multi-event athletes scored 44 of the 58 points for Texas A&M at the SEC Indoor Championships on the women’s side
“Coach Brady works very hard at what he does,” head coach Pat Henry said. “He relates well with his athletes. He continues to make training a challenge, yet fun to do and those are the kind of athletes that succeed.”
