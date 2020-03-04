Aspen Aguilar hit a two-out, two-run single to give Brazos Christian the lead for good in the fifth inning, and Tyler Prince earned the win in relief to lead the Eagle baseball team past Hill Country Christian 5-3 on Tuesday.
Prince allowed one earned run over 3 1/3 innings. Bryce Steel started and threw 3 2/3 shutout innings with nine strikeouts. He also singled and drove in two runs.
Brazos Christian’s Jake Olsta added an inside-the-park home run, while Prince, Levi Hancock and Harris Powers each had a hit.
Brazos Christian 5, Hill Country Christian 3
Hill Country 000 020 1 — 3 5 0
Brazos Christian 100 121 x — 5 6 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.