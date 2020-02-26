Brazos Christian’s Aspen Aguilar went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to help lead the Eagles past Allen Academy 17-7 in six innings Tuesday.
Tyler Prince earned the victory on the mound, allowing one hit with four strikeouts over two shutout innings. Prince also had a triple in Brazos Christian’s six-run fifth inning.
Allen Academy’s Dylan Scott took the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits with four strikeouts over three innings.
Prince had three hits overall, and Reed McReynolds, Harris Powers and Levi Hancock each had two hits for the Eagles. Powers also stole three bases.
Brazos Christian 17, Allen Academy 7 (6 innings)
Allen Academy 160 000 — 7 2 1
Brazos Christian 061 262 — 17 13 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.