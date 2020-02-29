The Brazos Christian baseball team played Sugar Land Logos Prep to an 8-8 tie on Saturday.
Brazos Christian’s Bryce Steel went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI single to tie the game with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Harris Powers also went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer for the Eagles.
Brazos Christian 8, Logos Prep 8
Logos Prep 022 400 — 8 6 2
Brazos Christian 230 012 — 8 8 6
