Trevor Collins scored 30 points to lead the Brazos Christian boys basketball team past Juan Diego 83-48 on Saturday in the TAPPS Division 3 quarterfinals.
Brazos Christian’s Jake Olsta and Bryce Steel each scored 13 points, and Jacob Smith had 10. Hudson Holcomb led the team in rebounds with 11, while Steel had 10.
Brazos Christian 83, Juan Diego 48
BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Trevor Collins 30, Jake Olsta 13, Bryce Steel 13, Jacob Smith 10, Davis Carrol 5, Hudson Holcomb 4, Grant Hancock 3, Colby Clark 3, Jonathan Moore 2.
Brazos Christian 15 17 32 19 — 83
Juan Diego 13 10 17 8 — 48
