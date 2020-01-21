HOUSTON — Brazos Christian’s Jake Olsta scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures as the Eagles boys basketball defeated Grace Christian 57-46 to improve to 5-0 in TAPPS 6-3A.
Brazos Christian 57, Grace Christian 46
BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (14-8, 5-0 in TAPPS 6-3A) — Jake Olsta 15, Bryce Steel 12, Jacob Smith 10, Trevor Collins 10, Davis Carroll 5, Hudson Holcombe 5
Brazos Christian 11 16 18 12 — 57
Grace Christian 12 11 9 14 — 46
Highlights: Steel 10 rebounds; Olsta 6 rebounds; Smith 6 rebounds; Holcomb 6 rebounds
Next: Brazos Christian at Beaumont Legacy Christian, 7 p.m. Friday
