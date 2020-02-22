Jake Olsta hit four free throws in crunch time to help the Brazos Christian boys basketball team beat San Antonio Castle Hill 49-45 and earn a berth into the TAPPS state tournament Saturday.
Brazos Christian’s Trevor Collins had 15 points and two rebounds, while Olsta had 13 points and six boards. Jacob Smith had 13 points and two rebounds. Bryce Steel had six points and seven rebounds, and Hudson Holcomb had two points and nine boards as the Eagles’ five senior starters played most of the game.
Brazos Christian will face district rival Rosehill Christian in the semifinals at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Waco. The teams split their two district meetings.
Brazos Christian 49, San Antonio Castle Hill 45
Brazos Christian 15 12 9 13 — 49
Castle Hill 10 16 13 6 — 45
