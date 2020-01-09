Trevor Collins hit four free throws over the final 10 seconds to help the Brazos Christian boys basketball team beat Tomball Rosehill Christian 64-59 on Thursday.
Jacob Smith led the Eagles with 24 points, while Collins finished with 23 as they improved to 2-0 in district play.
Brazos Christian 65, Tomball Rosehill Christian 59
BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Jacob Smith 24, Trevor Collins 23, Hudson Holcomb 10, Bryce Steel 6, Jake Olsta 2.
Brazos Christian 19 19 9 17 — 64
Tomball Rosehill 16 14 13 16 — 59
