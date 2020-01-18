Down six at halftime, the Brazos Christian boys basketball team came back in the second half to beat Spring Providence Classical 62-53 on Friday.
Trevor Collins scored eight of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Eagles outscore the Paladins 18-6 in the period.
Brazos Christian’s Jake Olsta had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Bryce Steel had six points and 12 boards as the Eagles remained undefeated in TAPPS 7-3A at 4-0.
Brazos Christian will host Houston Grace Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Brazos Christian 62, Spring Providence 53
BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Trevor Collins 20, Jake Olsta 16, Jacob Smith 9, Hudson Holcombe 6, Bryce Steel 6, Davis Carrol 3, Grant Hancock 2.
Brazos Christian 19 11 14 18 — 62
Providence 19 17 11 6 — 53
Highlights: BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Steel 12 rebounds; Olsta 9 rebounds; Holcombe 8 rebounds.
