Jacob Smith scored 16 of his 17 points in the first half, while Bryce Steel had 10 points and 10 rebounds before halftime to lead the Brazos Christian boys basketball team to a 67-37 runaway victory over The Woodlands Legacy Prep.
Smith finished with 17 points, while Steel had 12 points and 14 rebounds. Issac White added 14 points.
Brazos Christian will play at Providence Classical in Spring at 7 p.m. Friday.
Brazos Christian 67, The Woodlands Legacy Prep 37
BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Jacob Smith 17, Isaac White 14, Bryce Steel 12, Jake Olsta 10, Davis Carrol 7, Hudson Holcomb 3, Coby Clark 2, Grant Hancock 2.
Brazos Christian 25 19 9 14 — 67
Legacy Prep 8 16 7 6 — 37
Highlights: BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Steel 14 rebounds; Olsta 9 rebounds; Holcombe 7 rebounds
