THE WOODLANDS — Jake Olsta scored 36 points, and Trevor Collins added 21 as the Brazos Christian boys basketball team beat The Woodlands Legacy 81-69 on Friday in TAPPS 6-3A.
Bryce Steel had 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Eagles as they improved to 6-1 in district.
Brazos Christian will host Spring Provident at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Senior Night.
