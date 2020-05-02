While schools are putting events and sports on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, Brazos Christian gave its student-athletes something to look forward to when things resume.
The Eagles will return to a new and improved home stadium with AstroTurf to replace the grass field. The turf is the first of its kind in the Brazos Valley and focuses on player safety, including impact control and less exposure to extreme temperatures.
The turf consists of a Brock pad layer that reduces the impact when players hit the ground with a Gmax rating used by the NFL for player safety. Brazos Christian’s field has wood fiber infills, while most turf fields use rubberized pellets or infills that make the grass stand up on the field. The wood infills decrease the surface temperature by 20-40 degrees to help regulate body temperature on hot days. After the football team had issues playing on a hot field during a 7-on-7 tournament a couple years ago, wood infills became a top priority while shopping for a new field.
Brazos Christian athletic director Nick Reeves said changing to turf was always their plan, but with students out of school, it felt like the right time to start the installation process. After two months of construction, the field was completed Monday and is ready for the both football and soccer seasons in the fall.
“Over the last few seasons we’ve had to move multiple home football games and soccer seasons away from the field, because it was in such bad condition and holding so much water that it wasn’t safe for players to play on the surface,” Reeves said. “We’re very fortunate that we’ve had other places in the Brazos Valley that we can go play, but it’s not the same for the student-athletes when they don’t have the home field.”
Maintenance became the biggest problem with a grass field. Everyday wear and tear from games and practices along with the effects of bad weather made it hard to maintain the field both physically and financially. The new turf field requires little maintenance and needs to be sweeped just three times a year to remain in good condition.
Specifically for its football team, head coach Ben Hoffmeier said maintenance started to affect how they approached games.
“We’re a team that plays with speed,” Hoffmeier said. “Playing in slow, wet grass might be beneficial to a more run-oriented team, and the last year we’ve been very speed- and tempo- oriented.”
In past seasons, Brazos Christian’s football and soccer teams played less than three games on their home field a year and spent most of their season and practices busing to Allen Academy, Rudder and the Brazos Valley Bombers’ Travis Field. Now with a chance to play every home game at their stadium, students and families are excited and driving by to see the new addition.
“Even at times when we were able to practice at home, there were parts of the field that weren’t good, so we might be only able to use one half of the field, which was a huge obstacle for us because we run a very up-tempo offense and our style of practices we want to march up and down the field and be able to use all the different parts of the field to prepare for the game,” Hoffmeier said. “So that makes it difficult for our offense to practice and our special teams to have an effective practice.”
The Eagle football team hopes to take the field later this summer for conditioning and training. Its first scrimmage is scheduled for Aug. 20.
