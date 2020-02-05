The Brazos Christian girls basketball team finished their season with a 42-28 win over Spring Providence on Tuesday.
Layton Webber led Brazos Christian with 17 points, while Chloe Perkins had eight points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Brazos Christian 42, Spring Providence 28
Brazos Christian 11 9 14 8 — 42
Spring Providence 7 12 4 5 — 28
