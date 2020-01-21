Layton Weber had 13 points, seven steals and seven rebounds to lead the Brazos Christian girls basketball team to a 36-22 home nondistrict victory over Cornerstone Christian on Tuesday night.
Brazos Christian 36 Cornerstone Christian 22
CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN (9-5) — Tami Pate 7, Jazmin Olivarez 4, Jamee Pate 3, Alli Warden 2, Elli Anne Freund 2, Tori Duron 2, Emily Fraley 2
BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (9-17) Layton Weber 13, Chloe Perkins 6, Millie Reed 6, Hailey Mitchell 5, Hailey Lutz 4, Logan King 2
Cornerstone 4 6 4 8 — 22
Brazos Christian 4 10 15 7 — 36
Highlights: Weber 7 steals, 7 rebounds; Perkins 6 rebounds, 3 steals
Next: Brazos Christian at Beaumont Legacy, 5 p.m. Friday
