THE WOODLANDS — The Brazos Christian girls basketball team lost to The Woodlands Legacy 47-38 on Friday in TAPPS 6-3A play.
Allie Hernandez led Brazos Christian with eight points, while Ellie Reed had seven, Katie Lux four, Chloe Perkins three and Logan King two.
The Lady Eagles will host Spring Providence on Tuesday.
