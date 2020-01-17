SPRING — Brazos Christian’s Chloe Perkins had a triple-double to give the Lady Eagles a 45-34 victory over the Spring Providence Classical Paladins on Friday night.
Perkins had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals as Brazos Christian won its first game in TAPPS 6-3A play. Millie Reed just missed a triple-double with 11 points, 10 steals and eight rebounds. Layton Weber added 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Brazos Christian 45, Spring Providence Classical 34
BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (7-17, 1-3 in TAPPS 6-3A) — Annie Hernandez 6, Chloe Perkins 13, Layton Weber 13, Millie Reed 11, Hailey Mitchell 2.
PROVIDENCE CLASSICAL — Klein 9, Weiden 2, Katlin 4, Blake 19.
Brazos Christian 12 18 11 4 — 45
Providence Classical 14 11 4 5 — 34
Et cetera: Weber 13 rebounds; Perkins 10 rebounds, 10 steals; Reed 10 steals, 8 re-bounds.
Next action: Cornerstone at Brazos Christian, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
