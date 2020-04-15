There aren’t many coaches in the Brazos Valley who can draw on a wealth of experience as extensive as Brazos Christian girls basketball coach Karen Heintz’s.
She had success in coaching stops at A&M Consolidated, North Zulch, The Woodlands and Giddings, but she didn’t just make her mark as a coach. Her stops at Consol and North Zulch weren’t her first taste of the area either.
Before Heintz, then Karen Aulenbacher, was a star player at Baylor from 1976-78, she played at Texas A&M. As a freshman guard from Conroe, Heintz walked on for the Aggies and in seven games against Baylor left an impression on Lady Bears coach Olga Fallen.
“We beat [Baylor] four times, and we probably should have never beat them,” Heintz said. “One of the PE guys watched us play, and he told Fallen, ‘Olga, you need to look at the Aulenbacher girl.’ She did, and she offered me a scholarship.”
With a scholarship offer in hand, it was an easy choice for Heintz to leave A&M to help her family pay for her education. It worked out well on the court, too.
Heintz, a member of the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame, is still 12th on Baylor’s all-time scoring list with 1,608 points and third in career free-throw percentage at 80.2%. A tenacious defender and solid rebounder as a guard, she helped the Lady Bears reach the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women Final Eight in both 1976 and ’77, finishing fifth the second year.
Before then, most women’s basketball careers wrapped up in college, but Heintz helped pioneer the Women’s Professional Basketball League (WBL), the first professional women’s basketball organization in the United States. Heintz signed with the Houston Angels as an undrafted player in the league’s first season.
The pay wasn’t great, so she maintained her job as a coach and teacher at Conroe’s Travis Junior High School, a situation Heintz said wouldn’t have worked without the support of the staff and administrators.
Her hard work paid off as she helped the Angels to a WBL title in the inaugural 1978-79 season, capping it with a best-of-5 series win over the Iowa Cornets. Heintz played a key role in the series, guarding eventual 1979-80 league MVP Molly Bolin.
She helped the Angels to a third-place finish in 1979-80, then the team folded. Rather than accept a trade to Chicago, Heintz decided to retire and put her full effort into coaching.
Heintz said that being part of the milestone league was a big deal to the players at the time and remains a source of pride. She still maintains the relationships she built during her tenures at A&M, Baylor and in the WBL, even playing with some of her former teammates and opponents in the Senior Olympics.
“It’s very competitive still and a little rough,” Heintz said. “[The WBL] was a fun time. I got a big ring. I’ve been blessed to be around great people.”
The camaraderie and connections she built while playing provided a road map for her coaching career. Heintz said that relationships, whether with players and families or other coaches, are the most important part of being a coach. It’s an approach that she’s taken with her at every stop and one that she continues to work at after almost 40 years of coaching.
Many of her former assistants have gone on to be head coaches, including Dana Bruton at The Woodlands, Eldridge McAdams at Copperas Cove and Consol’s Wendy Hines.
Hines, who was with Heintz at Consol before ascending to the top job in 2016, describes Heintz as an “intense” coach. Hines said that Heintz, who competed on the television show American Gladiators in 1992, has that fire in everything she does.
“I’d tell her, ‘All right now, don’t let that gladiator come out. It’s not time for that yet,’” Hines joked. “If someone says you can’t do something, then she’s gonna do it.”
But Hines said that even with that competitive edge, Heintz made sure that her players knew she cared about them.
“You have to have relationships with kids,” Hines said. “They’ll go through a wall for you if they know you care about them. I remember Heintz told me [at Consol], ‘I wish I could go back with some of the teams I had and have that approach I have now.’ I thought that was really impressive that she’d been doing it for however many years before and that she’s still learning and changing.”
Heintz has seen that at Brazos Christian, where she’s coached the past two seasons after a two-year hiatus, describing her Eagles as “the hardest-working team you’ve ever seen.” Heintz admittedly loves winning and the thrill of competition, but at Brazos Christian, she enjoys the opportunity to emphasize the importance of faith as well as focusing on improvement on both an individual and team level.
“Sometimes it’s not about wins and losses,” Heintz said. “Sometimes it’s about meeting people where they are and helping them advance. My 35-year-old son [Jason Simpson] brought my attention to this. He said, ‘Mom, you’re setting great examples for girls on how to persevere.’”
The greatest example Heintz set for her players was in how she cared the past few years for her elderly father, who was ill while Heintz was coaching the Eagles and passed away on Dec. 15. The team attended the funeral service, a gesture that moved Heintz.
“I always felt very supported, and it would have been the same way at Consol,” Heintz said. “[It’s great to be] teaching things other than just a step-back move.”
