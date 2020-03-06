BURTON -- The Brazos Christian baseball team defeated Veritas 6-2 and Milano 10-1 at the Burton tournament on Friday to advance to the Saturday’s 6 p.m. semifinals against the host Panthers.
Brazos Christian’s Bryce Steel pitched a complete game against Veritas, striking out 11. Tyler Price had four hits against Milano as Jake Olsta and Aspen Aguilar each had two RBIs for the Eagles.
