The Brazos Valley Bombers have added three Texas A&M baseball players and one A&M transfer to their 2020 roster.
The group includes A&M junior infielder Logan Sartori, junior right-handed pitcher Bryce Miller and sophomore first baseman Austin Bost and sophomore catcher Taylor Smith, who is transferring from Grayson.
Sartori is returning to the Bombers after hitting .267 with three home runs and 25 RBIs over 36 games for Brazos Valley last season. He hit .353 with two homers, six doubles, 10 RBIs and 12 runs scored for A&M during the shortened season this year.
Miller had a 3.60 ERA over seven appearances at A&M this season.
Bost hit three homers in just 13 at-bats this season for A&M, finishing with a .308 batting average and 10 RBIs while scoring seven runs.
Smith began his career at Incarnate Word in 2019 and transferred to Grayson for the 2020 season.
The defending champion Bombers will open the season against Round Rock at 7:05 p.m. June 30 at Travis Field. For tickets, call 979-779-PLAY or visit www.bvbombers.com online.
