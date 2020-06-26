The Brazos Valley Bombers announced the addition of designated hitter Bryant Shellenbarger and pitchers Nick Galese and Logan Bell on Friday. Shellenbarger will return to the team after finishing a season with the Akron Zips, coming off two season at Lincoln Trail College. Galese finished his first season with the Dominican College in New York with a 3.29 ERA, 38.1 innings pitched and 34 strikeouts. Bell, also from Akron, tallied 11 strikeouts in nine innings during his first season with the Zips in 2020.
Brazos Valley Bombers add three players from Northeast
- Eagle staff report
-
-
- 0
TRENDING NOW
-
Several Aggies part of team walkout over Scrap Yard Dawgs' national anthem tweet
-
Cessna: SMU may have the cover, but Texas Football ranks Aggies best in Lone Star State
-
Buzz's Bunch canceled for 2020
-
Cessna: Sue Betts touched lives of many over 46 years with College Station ISD
-
Franklin’s Tylie McDonald overcomes nerves, wins second consecutive state title in goat tying
Latest Local Offers
LONE STAR IRRIGATION Repair & Maintenance 979-820-3574
A1 ALL BRIGHT PAINTING 37 years exper. Painting, Drywall, Remodeling, Carpentry, Insured. Cr…
T E M P O R A R Y C A T F O S T E R W A N T E D US embassy official evacuated during pandemi…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.