The Brazos Valley Bombers have added TCU freshman outfielder Sam Thompson, Texas State sophomore catcher/outfielder Peyton Lewis and Louisiana Tech senior outfielder Manny Garcia.
Thompson batted .304 in 23 at-bats for the 11-4 Horned Frogs. Lewis batted .250 in 24 at-bats for the 14-4 Bobcats with a home run and six runs batted in. Garcia batted .189 in 37 at-bats for the 11-6 Bulldogs with four RBIs.
The Bombers, defending Texas Collegiate League champs, will open the wooden-bat league at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday against the Round Rock Hairy Men at Travis Field.
