The Brazos Valley Bombers announced on Friday the addition of Texas A&M’s Bryce Blaum and Wayland Baptist’s Jorman Diaz to its roster midway through the season. Blaum hit .292 with nine home runs and 32 RBIs during the 2019 season as a second baseman at A&M. Starting right-hand pitcher for Wayland Baptist, Diaz went 4-1 in the 2020 season and finished with a 2.93 ERA and 65 strikeouts.

