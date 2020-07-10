The Brazos Valley Bombers announced on Friday the addition of Texas A&M’s Bryce Blaum and Wayland Baptist’s Jorman Diaz to its roster midway through the season. Blaum hit .292 with nine home runs and 32 RBIs during the 2019 season as a second baseman at A&M. Starting right-hand pitcher for Wayland Baptist, Diaz went 4-1 in the 2020 season and finished with a 2.93 ERA and 65 strikeouts.
Brazos Valley Bombers add two players to roster mid-season
- Eagle staff report
-
-
- 0
TRENDING NOW
Latest Local Offers
GUTTERS Most experienced in the Brazos Valley. 20+yrs exp. Free Est. CROSS CONSTRUCTION &…
A + rated BBBVoted!Best Home Renovation Company Kitchens, Baths, Additions. Outsid improveme…
LONE STAR IRRIGATION Repair & Maintenance 979-820-3574
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.